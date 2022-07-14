The beach, popular for its beautiful location and sandy setting, officially has no spaces available in their car parks.

People have been warned not to turn up without a ticket as they will be turned away.

West Wittering beach

A post on The West Wittering Estate Facebook page read: ‘West Wittering Beach car park is now sold out this weekend. Saturday and Sunday have no spaces available.

‘Do not travel to the beach without a pre-booked ticket. You will be refused entry and there is no other parking in the local area. With the fine weather set to continue, please consider booking for another day.’

The West Wittering Estate announced last year that its pre-paid parking system was to be made permanent to ‘control visitor numbers, promote safety and protect the environment and local community’.

The sell out comes after the UK heatwave got well and truly underway this week, with temperatures expecting to continue soaring up into the weekend and the following week.

Currently, Sunday, July 17, is predicted to be the hottest day of this week in West Wittering.

Several taps providing drinking water are located along the side of the road by the beach.

