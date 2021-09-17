Tech giant Box hid two boxes packed with a state-of-the-art 75-inch LED TV, audio equipment, laptops, computer equipment, gaming equipment, monitors and smart home goodies in the city yesterday as part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The location of the boxes was revealed throughout the day on social media, with the first people to find them winning the contents.

Hundreds of people raced to the locations after following the postcode clues on social media.

From left, Daniel Mitchell, Clare Darlow, Emma Gaydon and Martyn Ferguson

The first box was hidden in St Thomas’s Street, in Old Portsmouth, while the second was found in Admiralty Road, Portsea.

Jay Dawson, a 22-year-old from Havant who works in customer service, won a high-performance ASUS laptop, a gaming monitor and other ASUS gaming goodies in a bundle worth around £1,500.

‘I was at one end of the street and my brother at the other,’ he said. ‘When I saw the box I just pegged it and was thrilled to be the first one there.

‘It was such an exciting competition and I’m thrilled with my prizes.’

Earlier in the day Portsmouth winners Clare Darlow, 38, Emma Gaydon, 31, Martyn Ferguson, 36 and Daniel Mitchell, 36, shared the spoils.

Emma Gaydon was the lucky recipient of two Hisense televisions, including a QLED 75-inch Smart TV worth £1,200.

‘This is just amazing,’ said self-employed Emma. ‘Thank you Box for putting on such an exciting competition.’

Clare won a top-of-the-range Acer laptop, Martyn was over the moon with his Phillips Audio headphones, soundbars and speakers and Daniel won Logitech gaming peripherals.

There was also a separate competition to take a photo of Box’s digital van as it toured Portsmouth, posting it on social media to be in with a chance to win a £500 Sony voucher.

Portsmouth was the third of four towns or cities Box is visiting throughout September with prize boxes.

Mark Jordan, Box’s chief executive, said: ‘The Portsmouth Box Hunt was a huge success and caused a real stir in the city. Well done to those who got there first and won some amazing prizes.’

