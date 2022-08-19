Tribute paid to 'really gentle' and 'polite' Portsmouth man Wayne Elliott fatally wounded in Edinburgh, Scotland
A TOUCHING tribute has been made to a man from Portsmouth who was fatally wounded in Scotland.
Wayne Elliott, 53, was found ‘seriously injured’ near the Johnnie Walker building in Princes Street, Edinburgh.
He was discovered shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday, but died later at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Tuesday.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy pays tribute to legendary Portsmouth sailor who raised £250,000 for charity
-
2
Old Portsmouth house with three bedrooms and views to Gunwharf Quays on the market for £575,000
-
3
Royal Navy: Plans proposed to knock down buildings at Portsmouth Naval Base
-
4
Fearless dog owner gets Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Crocodile Dundee-esque chokehold to save pet in Southsea horror attack
-
5
A-levels 2022: Joy as Portsmouth Grammar Schools pupils head to Oxford and Cambridge
One person who knew the Portsmouth native well was Lorna Cooper.
Mr Elliott was homeless and she became friends with him after finding out he lived on the street outside her flat three years ago.
Ms Cooper told The News: ‘He waved and said “ello love, you ok?” ‘After that we struck up a sorta friendship.
‘He used to come past my home regularly and sit on the wall chatting.
‘He always asked how I was and how the family were.
‘A few occasions I saw him early in the morning watching the birds in the tree where I live, as the birds made a nest. He always asked about them.’
Ms Copper added that Mr Elliott used to help men and women living on the street as part of a homeless group – where they were given a meal four times a week.
‘He was a really gentle person who would speak to anyone, always polite and I will miss him shouting out to me to see if I’m ok,’ she added.
‘When you think of how little he had himself and his situation which was hard yet he still carried on with a smile and a wave.
‘It’s a horrible tragedy what happened to him and I will miss him.’
Detectives have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man in connection to Mr Elliott’s death.
SEE ALSO: Historic Hampshire pub Hunters Inn in Swanmore reopens for first time in three years - new owners pledge to make it heart of the community
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A spokesman from Police Scotland said: ‘Mr Elliott’s family is being supported and kept up to date by specialist officers.
‘Officers from Police Scotland’s major investigations team are continuing to investigate the death.
‘Anyone with information about the Mr Elliott’s death is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S26-PO1