Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Elliott, 53, was found ‘seriously injured’ near the Johnnie Walker building in Princes Street, Edinburgh.

He was discovered shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday, but died later at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Wayne Elliott, 53, originally from Portsmouth, has died after being found seriously injured in Edinburgh. Photo: Police Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person who knew the Portsmouth native well was Lorna Cooper.

Mr Elliott was homeless and she became friends with him after finding out he lived on the street outside her flat three years ago.

Ms Cooper told The News: ‘He waved and said “ello love, you ok?” ‘After that we struck up a sorta friendship.

‘He used to come past my home regularly and sit on the wall chatting.

‘He always asked how I was and how the family were.

‘A few occasions I saw him early in the morning watching the birds in the tree where I live, as the birds made a nest. He always asked about them.’

Ms Copper added that Mr Elliott used to help men and women living on the street as part of a homeless group – where they were given a meal four times a week.

‘He was a really gentle person who would speak to anyone, always polite and I will miss him shouting out to me to see if I’m ok,’ she added.

‘When you think of how little he had himself and his situation which was hard yet he still carried on with a smile and a wave.

‘It’s a horrible tragedy what happened to him and I will miss him.’

Detectives have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man in connection to Mr Elliott’s death.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: ‘Mr Elliott’s family is being supported and kept up to date by specialist officers.

‘Officers from Police Scotland’s major investigations team are continuing to investigate the death.