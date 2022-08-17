News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Portsmouth man found fatally wounded in Edinburgh is named as Wayne Elliott, 53

DETECTIVES have arrested a man following the death of a critically-injured 53-year-old man from Portsmouth in Scotland.

By Tom Cotterill
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 4:23 pm

Wayne Elliott, who was originally from the Portsmouth area, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old was found ‘seriously injured’ near the Johnnie Walker building, in Princes Street, shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Edinburgh.

Wayne Elliott, originally from Portsmouth, has died after being found seriously injured in Edinburgh. He was just 53. Photo: Police Scotland

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Police warn residents to call 999 and not to approach Marc Masterton wanted over...

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: ‘Mr Elliott’s family is being supported and kept up to date by specialist officers.

Officers from Police Scotland’s major investigations team are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information about the Mr Elliott’s death is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S26-PO1

A 37-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday on connection with the Portsmouth man’s death.

SEE ALSO: London man arrested after daytime brawl at The Hard