The British-born singer died ‘peacefully’ at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning at the age of 73, with her husband confirming her death on social media.

She was surrounded by family and friends, John Easterling said.

File photo dated 12/02/71 of Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton-John, who presented The Disc and Music Echo 1971 Valentine Awards in a ceremony at the Hall of the Worshipful Company of Bakers, London. Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. Picture: PA.

Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, in which she appeared opposite Travolta, who played Danny Zuko.

Writing on Instagram, Travolta said that her ‘impact was incredible’ and signed off his tribute to the actress as ‘your Danny’.

‘My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,’ he wrote.

‘Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, File phot dated 14/01/09 of Olivia Newton-John and her husband John Easterling during a visit to the Oncology department at Addembrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA.

‘Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

Stockard Channing, who played fellow Pink Lady Betty Rizzo in the film said Dame Olivia was ‘the essence of summer’ in her own tribute.

‘I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being,” she said in a statement to US media outlet People.

‘Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her.

File photo dated 05/04/05 of Tony Bennett and Olivia Newton John arriving at the Tony Bennett Art Exhibition Launch, Catto Gallery, London. Picture: Ian West/PA.

‘I will miss her enormously.’

Dame Olivia’s performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.

She was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame almost 41 years ago to the day of her death, on August 5 1981.

The soundtrack to Grease is one of the world’s best-selling albums of recorded music and features the two hit duets from Dame Olivia and Travolta: Summer Nights and You’re The One That I Want.

The latter also ranks as one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The cast and crew of Grease the musical, currently playing at the Dominion Theatre on London’s West End also paid tribute to Dame Olivia following Monday night’s performance.

‘Olivia Newton-John is an icon who has inspired countless young performers across the world, not least our company of Grease in the West End,’ the statement said.

‘We’d like to dedicate this evening’s performance and the rest of our run to Olivia’s memory and everything she represented.’

Other Hollywood A-listers and collaborators paying tribute to Dame Olivia included Kylie Minogue, Peter Andre, Dionne Warwick, James Gunn and Edgar Wright.

Aside from her hit role in the film, Dame Olivia is also a multi-platinum selling artist, with two singles and two albums having earned the certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The singer also represented the UK in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Long Live Love.

She finished fourth in the competition, held in Brighton, losing out to Abba, with their hit song Waterloo.

In a statement posted to Instagram, her husband John Easterling wrote: ‘We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.’

Dame Olivia’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi paid tribute to her mother with a selection of images on Instagram.

The post included pictures of Ms Lattanzi as a baby as well as more showing the pair appearing to give interviews together.

Aside from her showbusiness career, Dame Olivia became a prominent breast cancer campaigner, after being given the first of three cancer diagnoses in 1992.

Following her initial battle with the disease, she had a partial mastectomy and reconstruction.

She remained cancer-free until a recurrence in 2013, but revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades in September 2018.

‘Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,’ her husband Mr Easterling said in an Instagram post.

‘Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.’

Mr Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dame Olivia’s foundation.