People enjoying themselves at Wickham Festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Wickham Festival 2022: 13 pictures capturing the atmosphere on the first day

WICKHAM Festival got underway this afternoon, with thousands of music-lovers coming along to thrill to folk, pop and rock acts.

By Chris Broom
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 9:05 pm

Among the acts on the first day were pop legends 10CC, as well as the stetson-clad Tex-Mex party-starters Los Pacaminos, led by Paul Young.

Unfortunately Squeeze frontman Chris Difford had to pull out of playing ‘due to unforeseen circumstances.’

As festival-goer Fran Wright of Southsea said: ‘We just love it here because it’s got such a nice mix of people and it’s very civilised. The music’s great too!’

The festival runs through until Sunday, with acts such as Show of Hands, The Levellers, Martha Wainwright, The Waterboys and many more, including numerous local acts on smaller stages, scheduled to play.

