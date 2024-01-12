Tributes paid to "biggest hero" Clanfield man killed in Bishop's Waltham crash

The family of a man who died following a fatal collision in Bishop’s Waltham have paid tribute to a man of “integrity and courage” who was his son’s “biggest hero”.

Police were called at 7.23am on Tuesday December 19 to a road traffic collision in Winchester Road involving a Lexmoto Diablo motorbike and a Ford Ranger. Sadly the rider of the motorbike, 33-year-old man Damien Walton from Clanfield, died at the scene.

Damien's family have paid the following tribute to him following his death: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved 'Damo'. The sudden news will forever be rippling into the waves of our future and it feels at the moment that no amount of words will soothe the pain we collectively feel.

Damien Walton. Pic: Hants police

"He was always ready to help others and would sooner put himself out than see someone suffer. A man of integrity, courage and resilience who experienced untold hardship. Adversity was met by a childlike innocence that refused to be beaten by the harshness of the world. We love you Damien and our hearts are deeply broken. We hope you find refuge and safety. Love Mum and brothers."

The family also provided a tribute from Damien's son: "To my daddy, my biggest hero, I’ll look out for you on the moon. I love you with all my heart. Miss you so much.”

A 43-year-old man from Bishop’s Waltham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving and was subsequently released under investigation. Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.