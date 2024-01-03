Tributes paid to former Havant borough councillor who died over festive period

Tributes have been paid to Honorary Alderman and former Havant borough councillor Brendan Gibb-Gray who has sadly passed away.

Brendan was born and educated in this part of Hampshire and left to join the Metropolitan Police when he was 19 years old. He had a long and distinguished career in the police force, both overseas and at Scotland Yard, before returning to Emsworth in 1997, and becoming a councillor in 2004.

Representing the Emsworth ward Brendan stood as a candidate in the local borough elections in 2004 and served continuously until May 2016, before being recognised for his outstanding service and being awarded the title of Honorary Alderman on 22 July 2016.

Brendan Gibb-Gray from Emsworth, after retiring as a councillor from Havant Borough Council in 2016 aged 73. Picture: Sarah Standing (160650-5552)

During his time as a councillor, Brendan held office as vice chairman of the Development Management Committee between 2007 and 2009 and he served on various panels and boards including the Community Safety Panel, the Site Viewing Working Party, and the Traffic and Transport Panel. In addition, he served on the Environmental and Community Scrutiny Board, and the Strategy and Regeneration Scrutiny Board.

He was instrumental in establishing the Emsworth St George’s Day Military Parade in 2007, an event that was instrumental in the borough council awarding the men and women of 47th Regiment RA Freedom of the Borough at a special ceremony in Havant Park.

His role as chair of the Emsworth Business Association meant he was a driving force in many successes including being a strong influence in the provision of cycle routes. In 2012 Brendan was awarded the BEM for service in the community.

“He was a dedicated councillor and cared greatly about the local community and the residents he served. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him,” a statement from Havant Borough Council said.

