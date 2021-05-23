Former Duran Duran tour manager Craig Duffy and his partner Sue Parmiter died during a collision on the A39 coast road near Tiverton in Devon on Friday.

It is reported the pair were in their VW Golf when the car smashed into a Mitsubishi Shogun.

Despite emergency services rushing to the scene the couple could not be saved and the other driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Duffy, pictured left, donating a drum skin to Luci Shankland autographed by Duran Duran to help raise funds for the Tonic Music for Mental Health store in Southsea. Mr Duffy died in a car crash on Friday. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

The crash took place only two miles from their home in Allerford, Somerset. The pair had previously lived in Southsea and were well known in the city.

News of the tragedy rocked friends in Portsmouth, with tributes pouring in across social media for the couple.

Portsmouth-based music promoter Nick Courtney, from Book.Events, said: ‘RIP Craig Duffy who worked tirelessly behind the scenes in the music industry with most of the legendary bands that I loved growing up and RIP Sue Parmiter, a beautiful soul who would always take the time to stop and chat whenever we crossed paths.

Pictured is Sue Parmiter. Picture: Paul Jacobs (112381-7)

‘You will be missed by many. Thoughts go out to all your family and friends, it was a pleasure knowing you both.’

Tributes have also been paid by staff at the Queens Hotel in Southsea, who described Sue as ‘kindhearted’ and ‘thoughtful’ person.

In a statement on Facebook, the hotel said: ‘The whole team at the Queens Hotel would like to send their condolences to the family of Sue Parmiter.

‘She was a beautiful, kindhearted, always thoughtful and helpful person. Truly stunning inside and out, with the most gorgeous laugh.

Lucinda Hollingsworth (left) and Sue Parmiter working at Victorious Vintage at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 2012. Picture: Steve Reid (121916-639)

‘Her creativity will live forever throughout the hotel and we won’t ever stop missing her.

‘Rest in peace beautiful Lady..With all our Love, The Queens Hotel team.’

Another tribute by a close family friend added: ‘Absolutely heartbroken to hear the tragic news of the passing of two beautiful people... the world is a worse place today.’

Mr Duffy had an impressive CV in the music business having worked as a tour manager with Duran Duran, Gorillaz and Blur.

Friend Gerard Franklin said he was devastated by the loss of the pair.

‘I'm absolutely lost for words to learn of the passing of Craig Duffy, who was tragically killed in a car accident with his partner Sue Parmiter,’ he said.

‘I had the pleasure of working with Craig when he was the tour manager for Duran Duran.

‘He was the best tour manager you could ever wish to meet and have on your team.

‘He worked with many bands, from Duran Duran to Blur and Gorillaz.

‘He treated everyone with the same level of respect, courtesy and kindness. He was a team player and always made working with him such a joy and pleasure.

‘He was a rock and roller in the truest sense of the word - he lived for music and loved his football.

‘Most of all, I loved working with you Mr Duffy, and thank you for being such a gent.’

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.