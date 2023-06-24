Police attended the scene at around 5.45am on Thursday June 15 after a white HGV had emerged from the Red Funnel Ferry terminal in Southampton before colliding with a set of traffic lights on Town Quay.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who stopped to help, the driver, Livai Boila, of Bournemouth, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Livai Boila. Pic Hants police

The 40-year-old’s family have now paid the following tribute to him: ‘Livai was a loving partner, doting father, beloved brother, son, uncle and grand uncle to all his family in Fiji and the UK.

‘He was a jovial personality, life of any party, always smiling, always joking and ensured smiles from ear to ear. Livai was a hard worker, diligent and true to himself and always performed to the best of his capabilities.

‘He was well loved by his extended family, the Fijian diaspora where he was known and all his colleagues at work. Livai was a supportive, loving and comforting partner, the best support system anyone could ever ask for, he was a present and loving father to his son who was his whole world and our rock.

‘He will surely and sorely be missed. Livai’s family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Red Funnel, the emergency services and all the staff at Southampton Hospital, who were all with him until the very end. Vinaka vakalevu (thank you very much).’

Anyone with information call 101, reference 44230236833.