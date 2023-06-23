Tributes paid to woman who died in fatal collision in Eastleigh by family 'overwhelmed with grief'
Police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of Ainsley Gardens and Royston Avenue in Eastleigh on June 14.
Sajila Narayan, a 78-year-old from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.
Her family said: ‘Our dear sister Sajila tragically passed away on 15 June 2023.
‘She will be greatly missed by all her family, who are overwhelmed by grief.
‘Sajila was very fit and energetic, still working in a local care home at 78.
‘She was preparing and looking forward to retirement in September this year and had many plans.’
The family said that she loved her family greatly and she had a passion for travelling and spending time in the garden.
They added: ‘She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.’
The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and they are asking if anyone has any information or dash cam footage to get in contact with them.
A police spokesperson said this week: ‘We are now asking for anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to the police to come forward.’
You can report the information on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website or by getting in touch with them on 101 quoting 44230235535 as the reference.