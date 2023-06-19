The woman, from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died.

In a statement on social media, a police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 11.22am to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of Ainsley Gardens and Royston Avenue.

‘A 78-year-old woman from Eastleigh was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

‘Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We are now asking for anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to the police to come forward.

