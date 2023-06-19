News you can trust since 1877
78-year-old woman dies after being hit by a car in Eastleigh

A 78-year-old woman has died in hospital following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST

The incident happened on Wednesday at the junction of Ainsley Gardens and Royston Avenue.

The woman, from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died.

In a statement on social media, a police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 11.22am to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of Ainsley Gardens and Royston Avenue.

A police officer on the beat.A police officer on the beat.
‘A 78-year-old woman from Eastleigh was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

SEE ALSO: Bournemouth lorry driver dies in Southampton after his truck hits traffic lights after leaving Red Funnel ferry terminal

‘Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We are now asking for anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to the police to come forward.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.’

If you have any information relating to this incident, contact the police on 101 quoting reference 44230235535/Operation Karga or you can report information here.

