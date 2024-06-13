Tributes to "caring" man, 90, killed in Cowplain crash
Officers were called just before 11am on Wednesday 29 May by the ambulance service to a collision at the junction of London Road and Longwood Avenue in Cowplain. The crash involved a black Ford Mondeo and a pedestrian - who has now been named as 90-year-old Burt Cleverley from Cowplain. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later passed away on 31 May.
His family have now provided the following tribute: "Better known to everyone as Sandy, he was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle as well as a good friend to so many.
"When we remember him, it is as a caring man who had a good sense of humour, and we will do so with a smile and thinking of better times. He will be much missed."
A police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries we would like to appeal to two potential witnesses to come forward. We would like to speak to a female pedestrian who was on the phone nearby, wearing a white top and dark trousers.
“We would also like to speak to the driver of a small silver car which was travelling from the direction of the Esso garage on London Road and parked in the doctor's surgery car park on London Road.
“If you have any information or relevant dash cam footage and have not already spoken to us, please call 101 quoting reference 44240224936.” You can also report information at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
