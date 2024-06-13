Tributes to "caring" man, 90, killed in Cowplain crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses to a collision in Cowplain following the death of a man who has now been named.

Police appeal

Officers were called just before 11am on Wednesday 29 May by the ambulance service to a collision at the junction of London Road and Longwood Avenue in Cowplain. The crash involved a black Ford Mondeo and a pedestrian - who has now been named as 90-year-old Burt Cleverley from Cowplain. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later passed away on 31 May.

His family have now provided the following tribute: "Better known to everyone as Sandy, he was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle as well as a good friend to so many.

"When we remember him, it is as a caring man who had a good sense of humour, and we will do so with a smile and thinking of better times. He will be much missed."

A police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries we would like to appeal to two potential witnesses to come forward. We would like to speak to a female pedestrian who was on the phone nearby, wearing a white top and dark trousers.

“We would also like to speak to the driver of a small silver car which was travelling from the direction of the Esso garage on London Road and parked in the doctor's surgery car park on London Road.