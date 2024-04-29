Tributes to “diamond” man killed after car left road and hit tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mitchell Tulley. Pic: Family/Hants Police

Police were called just before 4am on Monday 22 April to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A3090, between Hursley Road and Hook Road, Hursley. This involved a red Fiat Punto, which left the carriageway and collided with a tree. Mitchell Tulley, 33, from Crookhill sadly died at the scene.

His family have released the following statement: "Our beautiful son Mitchell Graham Tulley, who originated from South Yorkshire and worked at the IBM research and development laboratory in Hursley for the past 10 years, has tragically died on the scene at a road traffic accident on the outskirts of Hursley in the early hours of Monday 22 April.

"Mitchell’s childhood crossed many continents and cultures, growing up in the likes of Kitwe Zambia and Qatar in the Middle East. After returning to England to continue his education in his teenage years, Mitchell attended the University of Hull where he received a first-class degree in computer software engineering.

"His passion for life was his family, music, nature and the outdoors, regularly participating in walks with the local Romsey Rambler Group and runs around the local community. As a son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandchild, friend and colleague, Mitchell will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.

"May god bless you Mitchell on your journey, a diamond that shines so bright in our lives. Wait for us Mitchell until we hold you in our arms once again."

Anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to police is encouraged to call 101, quoting reference 44240167617.

