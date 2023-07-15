Ripper and Co Southsea, due to open on July 28 in Osborne Road, has divided opinions across the city with some outraged by the new bar’s concept while others have fiercely backed the new premises.

Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan

But it does not go far enough for some. Those up in arms have now started a petition which has reached around 600 signatures of its 1,000 target since going live on Tuesday. Portsmouth has a population in excess of 200,000 according to recent figures.

The petition by the Ripper & Co Protest Group is titled: “Stop exploiting the victims of Jack the Ripper: Rename Ripper & Co bar in Portsmouth.” The petition gives six reasons why people should register their support and states the bar theme as “disrespectful to victims” and “undermining Portsmouth’s commitment to eliminating violence against women and girls”.

The summary of the petition says: “We, concerned residents of Portsmouth, are deeply troubled by the use of Jack The Ripper's name, images, and branding associated with Ripper & Co - a horror themed bar located in Southsea, Portsmouth.

“We believe that this establishment's choice of theme is not only insensitive and exploits the five victims of Jack the Ripper - Polly Anne Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes and Mary Jane Kelly - but also perpetuates a glorification of violence against women.

“We respectfully ask that the owners of Ripper & Co take immediate action to rename their establishment, removing any association with Jack the Ripper. By doing so, they will demonstrate their commitment to creating a safe and respectful environment for all patrons, that is not disrespectful to the five victims of Jack the Ripper.

“Please sign this petition if you believe in fostering a community that rejects violence against women, and supports initiatives promoting inclusivity and respect. Together, let's ensure Portsmouth remains a city that stands against such exploitation.”

The merits of the new bar were also discussed on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour last week.

The bar’s owner altered a Facebook post to welcome prospective customers. It said: “We have invited some new age horror guests along with some classic friends who will help you eat and drink the night away.”

This adaptation of the bar and restaurant has been made to ensure “guests have a safe, enjoyable experience”.

Dan, the owner, added: “We feel we have done everything in our capability to appease the concerns around our new bar without affecting its uniqueness. Our bookings go live this week to all who have signed up to the newsletter with general bookings opening next week.

“We will continue to work with any authority to ensure our guests have a safe, enjoyable experience and to give out the best message to our followers. We look forward to working with Portsmouth’s city council and exploring the suggested partnerships with local women’s charities going forward to help raise awareness in the near future.”