Turkish artist's striking abstract artworks feature in exhibition at Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre

Leyla Sabah’s striking abstract works feature a mix of painting and collage and are on display now at Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre in Palmerston Road, until November 21.

Leyla studied in Mimar Sinan University Istanbul’s painting department in 1994, and an experienced artist with 30 years practice.

She is also teacher, traveller with 10 years’ experience of delivering the specialised class ‘Art for Personal Development’.

The artist has had her work in international exhibitions and biennials all over the world.

An active member of the Social Public Art Group: Create Beauty she has also written three major books – Moonbird, Aşk-İ-Kar, Art For Personal Development and We Are Beautiful.

Her previous exhibitions in Portsmouth were at the Third Floor arts space in the central library in 2006, and another at the Art Lodge, Victoria Park in 2008.

Leyla said: ‘Thank you so much to Portsmouth Film Society for giving me an opportunity to exhibit my artwork at their venue. I am looking forward to meet and get together with local artists and art lovers in the Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre.’

While the exhibition is running Leyla will also host a session of collective art therapy – Pleasure of Scribbling – as part of the Portsmouth Film Society’s Recovery Festival.

It will take place on November 12 from 1pm-4pm. It is free to join, but must be booked in advance. To reserve your place email [email protected].