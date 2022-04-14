TV legend, Fred Dinenage, helps Fareham retirees plant a tree for the Queen’s Jubilee
RESIDENTS at a Fareham retirement home felt ‘honoured’ to receive a special visit from Fred Dinenage MBE as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Citizens and staff at Beck Lodge in Fareham were joined by the TV legend to plant a Whitebean sapling in the development’s community gardens as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.
Friends and members of the local community were in attendance and were eager to get involved ahead of the celebrations too.
The initiative invites people across the UK to plant a tree for the jubilee in 2022 to create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership and benefit future generations.
Caroline Haswell, senior regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: ‘It was great to welcome everyone to this special event to kick off this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Beck Lodge.
‘We’d like to say a big thank you to Fred for taking part, it was a real honour to have him here. There are plenty more events happening soon at the Lodge to mark the Queen’s Jubilee year, and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a patriotic celebration and experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.’
Churchill Retirement Living, who have retirement developments across the UK, will plant more than 40 trees at its homes across the country this spring as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.
The scheme will help to highlight the value of trees and woodlands as nature’s way to clean the air and slow the impact of climate change, creating important wildlife habitats and improving health and wellbeing.