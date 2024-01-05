Two separate blazes were sparked this morning from batteries incorrectly disposed of in household waste.

The rubbish was removed from the vehicle, which allowed the fire crews to extinguish the fire which had sparked from the battery of an electrical device. After dampening down the contents firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to check the remainder of the rubbish.

Less than an hour later, Cosham crews were called to a waste depot after a lithium-ion battery caught alight, with the resulting fire spreading across a five-tonne pile of household recycling.

