TWO boats burst into flames late on Friday evening prompting firefighters to race to the scene.
The 10ft vessels, on trailers next to each other on the Eastney shoreline of Ferry Road opposite the lifeboat station, suddenly caught alight at 10.45pm.
No one was onboard when the fire erupted.
The boats were engulfed in flames by the time Southsea firefighters attended. They put out the blaze in an hour using two hose reel jets.
‘We’re not sure what caused the fire but we think it was accidental. We will be carrying out further investigations today (Saturday),’ crew manager Tom Davies said.
He added: ‘The two boats were 100 per cent on fire when we arrived.’
No one was needed to evacuate the area, where numerous boats are moored.