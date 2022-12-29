Officers were called at about 8.30pm on Tuesday after reports of the incident at the junction of the B2177, Fareham Road and South Boarhunt Road.

The crash involved a silver Audi RS3 travelling westbound on the B2177 and a red Ford Fiesta travelling north on South Boarhunt Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any information after the serious crash. Archive picture: Ian Hargreaves

The two occupants of the Fiesta, an 80-year-old man and 54-year-old woman both from Denmead, and they remain in hospital.

The two occupants of the Audi, a 22-year-old man from Denmead and a 23-year-old woman from Portsmouth, suffered minor injuries.

PC Philip Robertson said: ‘At least three other vehicles stopped at the scene but left without leaving any details.

‘We would like to speak to these people and anyone else who witnessed the incident.’

