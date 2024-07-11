Two-car crash near A27 causes blockage and "heavy delays"

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 17:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A crash is causing “heavy traffic” near the A27 this evening.

nw

The incident happened near Chichester around 3.30pm. AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on Colworth Lane Northbound from The A259 to Oving Road.”

The AA added: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on Colworth Lane both ways from The A259 to Oving Road.”

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice