Two-car crash near A27 causes blockage and "heavy delays"
A crash is causing “heavy traffic” near the A27 this evening.
The incident happened near Chichester around 3.30pm. AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on Colworth Lane Northbound from The A259 to Oving Road.”
The AA added: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on Colworth Lane both ways from The A259 to Oving Road.”
