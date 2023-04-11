Police were called to the scene of a road traffic incident in Portsdown Hill Road on April 9 where one car had been flipped onto its roof.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident and a man in his 70’s was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: ‘We were called at 4.16pm on Sunday, 9 April, to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Portsdown Hill Road. A man in his 70s suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.’

Road traffic incident on Portsdown Hill on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

SEE ALSO: Emergency services called to the scene of Cosham road traffic incident