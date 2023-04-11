News you can trust since 1877
Two cars involved in a road traffic incident in Portsdown Hill Road on Sunday

A car was flipped upside down on Sunday following a road traffic incident up Portsdown Hill.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST

Police were called to the scene of a road traffic incident in Portsdown Hill Road on April 9 where one car had been flipped onto its roof.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident and a man in his 70’s was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: ‘We were called at 4.16pm on Sunday, 9 April, to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Portsdown Hill Road. A man in his 70s suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.’

Road traffic incident on Portsdown Hill on Sunday, April 9, 2023.Road traffic incident on Portsdown Hill on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Road traffic incident on Portsdown Hill on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
SEE ALSO: Emergency services called to the scene of Cosham road traffic incident

In a Tweet on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary page, it said: ‘Fortunately only very minor injuries were sustained but their two vehicles were very much written off. A timely reminder why excess speed is one of the #Fatal5.’

