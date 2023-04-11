Two cars involved in a road traffic incident in Portsdown Hill Road on Sunday
A car was flipped upside down on Sunday following a road traffic incident up Portsdown Hill.
Police were called to the scene of a road traffic incident in Portsdown Hill Road on April 9 where one car had been flipped onto its roof.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident and a man in his 70’s was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: ‘We were called at 4.16pm on Sunday, 9 April, to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Portsdown Hill Road. A man in his 70s suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.’
In a Tweet on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary page, it said: ‘Fortunately only very minor injuries were sustained but their two vehicles were very much written off. A timely reminder why excess speed is one of the #Fatal5.’