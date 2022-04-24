The pair of youngsters, aged 11 and 16, got into difficulty on Saturday afternoon, while at Tipner Lake in Portsmouth.

The children had been paddleboarding in the lake when high winds pushed them further out to sea and away from their parents, who were watching near the Mountbatten Centre.

Gosport lifeboat alongside at Port Solent marina collecting crew who had helped the children in Tipner Lake

Gosport Lifeboat, which was on station at Stokes Bay, Gosport, after two earlier incidents, was launched within four minutes of the initial call from HM Coastguard, which came at 4.28pm.

Rescue crews sped to scene within nine minutes and spotted the children on the shoreline near the M275 bridge.

Two lifeboat crew were placed ashore who checked the children for injuries and then assisted them back to their parents.

Gosport lifeboat coxswain James Baggott said: ‘The initial reports were of two children in distress so it was lucky the lifeboat was on station and able to launch so quickly.

‘We were on scene in rapid time and able to locate and assist the children who were cold, scared and in a state of shock.

‘There were some tears when they were reunited with their parents, but we’re very pleased it was brought to a safe and happy conclusion.’

Lifeboat teams have now issued a warning to people using paddleboards on the water.

James added: ‘Using paddle boards in high winds can quickly result in users being swept away – especially if the wind is blowing off shore, as it was today.

‘Always wear a flotation device and have means of raising the alarm in an emergency.’

Gosport independent lifeboat also assisted two yachts aground on Ryde Sands on Saturday.

The incidents happened in quick succession earlier in the afternoon and both vessels were towed to deeper water by the lifeboat.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) is an independent lifeboat station and not part of the RNLI.