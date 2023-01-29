Two horses die in fire at stable block in Shirrell Heath
Two horses were killed in a fire that destroyed a stable and a static caravan.
Firefighters were called to Hospital Road in Shirrell Heath, north of Wickham, on Saturday night (28 January).
Fire crews from Wickham, Bishop’s Waltham, Droxford, Fareham and Eastleigh were mobilised by fire control at 7.10pm.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and they used water jets to put the fire out. The crews also cooled and monitored an acetylne cylinder.
The stop message was received shortly before 10.30pm.