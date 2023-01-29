News you can trust since 1877
Two horses die in fire at stable block in Shirrell Heath

Two horses were killed in a fire that destroyed a stable and a static caravan.

By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 8:49pm

Firefighters were called to Hospital Road in Shirrell Heath, north of Wickham, on Saturday night (28 January).

Fire crews from Wickham, Bishop’s Waltham, Droxford, Fareham and Eastleigh were mobilised by fire control at 7.10pm.

Two horses died in a fire at a stable block in Shirrell Heath
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and they used water jets to put the fire out. The crews also cooled and monitored an acetylne cylinder.

The stop message was received shortly before 10.30pm.

