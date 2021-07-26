The neighbours in Portsmouth have each scooped £30,000 thanks to their postcode.

The cash windfall comes after PO6 4DA was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

Among the winners was Michael Stephens, who was left ‘gobsmacked’ by the phone call informing him of his new fortune.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

The 58-year-old said: ‘I was actually shocked – £30,000: it just knocked me off my feet.’

Michael, who works as a lorry driver, already has some plans for his winnings with a special day on the horizon.

He said: ‘I’m getting married in March, so this will go a long way towards it. We can relax now, it’s like a big cushion.’

He added: ‘I told my partner it’s enough to buy a cake.’

The father-of-three was also looking forward to treating his family, especially with his seventh grandchild on the way.

He said: ‘My daughter is due a baby just before Christmas so we’ll get the baby something really nice.’

The other winners chose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson sent his well-wishes to all the winners, and said: ‘A big congratulations to all those who have picked up a prize today in Portsmouth. I hope the win will help lift their spirits and they treat themselves to something special with the cash.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth GP is investigated after taking 300 Covid vaccines from surgery to be given out elsewhere

Everyday throughout the July, one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.

All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

Monday’s draw has been promoted on behalf of Postcode Justice Trust, which supports organisations working to improve lives by delivering justice, human rights and equality.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron