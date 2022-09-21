Mark Warren, 65, alongside his friend John McClingock, have raised £2,606 for the Urology department at the Queen Alexandra after both needing medical assistance there.

The friends have fundraised in the past for the hospital, but it was only when they were both admitted to the Urology department for different reasons, that they realised the amazing job that they do.

In November 2019, Mark found out that he had a cancerous tumour growing on his left kidney, which had to be removed quickly.

Left to right: Mark and John have raised a significant amount for the Queen Alexandra Hospital

He said that he only found out that he was ill when the hospital gave him a scan and detected the tumour, otherwise he would have been none the wiser.

Mark is still under the hospital and has to go for six-monthly check ups.

His friend, John, was also admitted to the department with a case of kidney stones that affected him for a year.

Mark said: ‘Me and my friend have raised quite a few thousand pounds for the QA for a number of different departments. But you never expect that you will need their service.

‘They were absolutely brilliant, we ended up taking sweets and chocolate afterwards. They’ve really been first-class.’

The pair, who have held many music nights for friends and family, held a DJ evening at The Holiday Inn in Southsea, who offered up their facilities for free.

Mark, who is a big part of the Mods scene, said that they saw a lot of people turning out to come together and listen to the music that they were putting on.

They are going to be presenting the cheque, that they have had specially made for the hospital, at 10am on Thursday, at the front of the building.