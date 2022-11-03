It happened on the westbound side near the turn-off for Havant, at about 6.15am.

Firefighters from Havant and Emsworth were called and said that standing water in the fast lane had contributed to the collision, which saw the cars hit the central reservation.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash on the A27

Both the men, believed to be in their 50s, were taken to hospital with what were thought to be minor injuries, firefighters said. Neither were trapped in their car.