Two men taken to hospital after A27 crash near Havant
Two men were taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A27 this morning.
It happened on the westbound side near the turn-off for Havant, at about 6.15am.
Firefighters from Havant and Emsworth were called and said that standing water in the fast lane had contributed to the collision, which saw the cars hit the central reservation.
Both the men, believed to be in their 50s, were taken to hospital with what were thought to be minor injuries, firefighters said. Neither were trapped in their car.
The fire crews were there for about an hour, with two lanes of the three-lane road closed.