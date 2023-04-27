William Traynor and Martin Stevenson both died of carbon monoxide poisoning while on board Emma Louise in Port Hamble Marina. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) determined the cause of the deaths after two bodies were found on January 12 last year.

The investigation report said Mr Traynor, 44, arrived at the vessel with his brother-in-law Mr Stevenson, 39, on January 10, 2022, and planned to stay on the ship for two nights. The next day, after Mr Traynor went to work and Mr Stevenson explored Hamble, the pair met up at 5pm outside a restaurant at the Marina and got back on board.

They started the engine and switched on a portable electric radiator, the cockpit lights, navigation lights and the radio, and sat in the cockpit with the canopy closed drinking a beer each. Mr Traynor, the boat’s owner, called his wife and told her they were planning to stay on Emma Louise that evening and have a meal.

She tried to call the pair the next day at 10am but got no answer – contacting the Port Hamble Marina office for help. Staff found Emma Louise with her engine idling and the two occupants unresponsive and without a pulse.

Emergency services – including paramedics, police and the fire and rescue service – arrived at 10.30am. Both men were pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

The MAIB concluded that they died of carbon monoxide poisoning as the petrol engine was left running the previous evening. They said it was likely that the engine was left on to maintain power to some of the boat’s systems.

Two men died of carbon monoxide poisoning while on board sports cruiser Emma Louise at Port Hamble Marina in January 2022. Picture: Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Exhaust gas had likely been funnelled into the cockpit between the boat’s transom and an inflatable water skiing ringo suspended from it, the MAID added. The cockpit provided little ventilation due to the close-fitting canopy and there was no alarm on board to warn the men.

Andrew Moll OBE, chief inspector of marine accidents, said: ‘The accident onboard Emma Louise serves as another dreadful reminder of the danger posed by carbon monoxide and the speed at which damage to health and collapse can occur. With no carbon monoxide detector fitted the two men were unaware of the danger and were tragically overcome within minutes of starting the cruiser’s engine.’

Mr Moll said the carbon monoxide safety, understanding the risks and fitting alarms are paramount to staying safe. The gas – which has the chemical name CO – is colourless, tasteless and odourless and difficult for people to detect, he added, and it is essential that CO alarms are fitted in areas where carbon monoxide can accumulate such as the cabins and cockpits of motor cruisers.