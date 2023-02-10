Portuguese nationals Tatiana Brandao, 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, who both worked at University Hospital Southampton (UHS), were killed in the accident involving a Jeep and a bus near the Grand Canyon, Arizona, on February 3.

Gail Byrne, UHS chief nursing officer, said: ‘The entire nursing family at University Hospital Southampton has been left shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of two much-loved colleagues as they enjoyed a holiday together in America. Tatiana, 30, joined the trust seven years ago and was a highly respected member of the neurology department. Raquel, 28, had worked at UHS for the past five years and was a very valued part of the stroke ACP team. Both had chosen to move from Portugal to join UHS and had bright careers ahead of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Cannabis factory uncovered when police raid Portsmouth property

Tatiana Brandao (left), 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, who both worked at University Hospital Southampton (UHS), were killed in the accident involving a Jeep and a bus near the Grand Canyon, Arizona, on February 3.

‘The friends were well-known for their kindness, empathy and enthusiasm. Both were passionate about nursing and providing the very best care for our patients. Outside of work they shared a love for new experiences, adventure and living life to the fullest.