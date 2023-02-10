Two nurses who worked in Hampshire have died in a car crash near the Grand Canyon while on holiday in America
TWO nurses who worked at a Hampshire hospital have died in a car crash while on holiday in America.
Portuguese nationals Tatiana Brandao, 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, who both worked at University Hospital Southampton (UHS), were killed in the accident involving a Jeep and a bus near the Grand Canyon, Arizona, on February 3.
Gail Byrne, UHS chief nursing officer, said: ‘The entire nursing family at University Hospital Southampton has been left shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of two much-loved colleagues as they enjoyed a holiday together in America. Tatiana, 30, joined the trust seven years ago and was a highly respected member of the neurology department. Raquel, 28, had worked at UHS for the past five years and was a very valued part of the stroke ACP team. Both had chosen to move from Portugal to join UHS and had bright careers ahead of them.
‘The friends were well-known for their kindness, empathy and enthusiasm. Both were passionate about nursing and providing the very best care for our patients. Outside of work they shared a love for new experiences, adventure and living life to the fullest.
‘I know I speak on behalf of the entire UHS workforce in saying they will be sorely missed. We send our love and condolences to their families at this very sad time.’