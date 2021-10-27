Two people and five dogs rescued after tide cuts them off at West Wittering beach

TWO people and five dogs needed rescuing after they were cut off by the tide at West Wittering beach on Sunday.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021
West Wittering beach. Picture by Jane Rusbridge

The group were saved by locals from the West Wittering Windsurf Club as a Coastguard team from Selsey and Lifeboats from Hayling Island were called to the rescue.

One person was able to swim safely back to shore before members of the club paddled out to rescue the other person and five dogs.

A spokesperson for the Selsey Coastguard said: ‘The coast and the sea can catch you out whether you’re local or not.

‘Our message remains: Call 999 Coastguard if you’re in trouble. Please help us and our families to stay safe. Be aware of the risks, and keep your distance.’

