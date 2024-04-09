Hayling Island flooding: Two people rescued after being trapped in vehicles submerged in water
Emergency personnel were deployed to Oakley Copse on Hayling Island at 9am this morning. High tides had caused flood water to spread across the streets
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Crews from Hayling Island and Cosham, equipped with water rescue gear, successfully assisted two adults who were trapped in their vehicles submerged under three feet of water. The Police have been notified about the incident, and a road closure is anticipated until conditions improve. Crews will be leaving the scene shortly.”
Earlier in the morning, crews from Havant Fire Station were called to Peters Road to deal with a smoking fuse box. HIWFRS said high levels of water surrounded the electrical system, which had stopped smoking by the time firefighters arrived.
“Providing safety advice to the residents, the crews handed over the incident to the Electrical Board. The stop message was received at 3.19am.” Old Portsmouth recorded its highest ever tide this morning, with waves leaping over the sea defences.
HIWFRS said people need to be cautious when driving in such conditions. They added: “We strongly advise residents against attempting to drive through flooded roads or fords, as the water may be deeper and faster-moving than it appears. During peak periods when resources are not actively deployed, our Control Room operators are available to guide managing flooding situations and can offer contact details for additional assistance, such as Floodline.”
