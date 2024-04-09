Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency personnel were deployed to Oakley Copse on Hayling Island at 9am this morning. High tides had caused flood water to spread across the streets

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Crews from Hayling Island and Cosham, equipped with water rescue gear, successfully assisted two adults who were trapped in their vehicles submerged under three feet of water. The Police have been notified about the incident, and a road closure is anticipated until conditions improve. Crews will be leaving the scene shortly.”

Flooding affected multiple areas on Hayling Island, including in St Peters Road. Old Portsmouth and parts of Gosport were also hit with flooding in the early hours of April 9. Picture: Google Street View

Earlier in the morning, crews from Havant Fire Station were called to Peters Road to deal with a smoking fuse box. HIWFRS said high levels of water surrounded the electrical system, which had stopped smoking by the time firefighters arrived.

“Providing safety advice to the residents, the crews handed over the incident to the Electrical Board. The stop message was received at 3.19am.” Old Portsmouth recorded its highest ever tide this morning, with waves leaping over the sea defences.