Following a yellow wind warning from the Met Office, a number of flood warnings were put in place by the Environment Agency for Gosport, Langstone and Emsworth, Old Portsmouth, Portchester, and Hayling Island due to “nasty conditions” expected to hit overnight. Pictures seen by The News show that residential streets in Old Portsmouth were flooded in the early hours of this morning. People were warned to avoid the seafront.

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak.

According to the government’s flood alert service, it is likely that this morning’s tide was the “highest ever recorded” off the coast of Portsmouth.

Waves crash over the sea wall near Clarence Pier.

A statement on the flood alert service website said: “Tuesday's early morning tide at 00:15 on 09/04/2024 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong Southerly Force 7 winds and large waves. The weather increases tide table values by 0.76 m. The total forecast tide is 5.75 metres Chart Datum (3.02 mAOD) at Portsmouth. The tide will be the highest ever recorded.