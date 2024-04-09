Portsmouth flooding: City sees "highest ever recorded" tide after strong winds and waves overtop sea defences
Following a yellow wind warning from the Met Office, a number of flood warnings were put in place by the Environment Agency for Gosport, Langstone and Emsworth, Old Portsmouth, Portchester, and Hayling Island due to “nasty conditions” expected to hit overnight. Pictures seen by The News show that residential streets in Old Portsmouth were flooded in the early hours of this morning. People were warned to avoid the seafront.
According to the government’s flood alert service, it is likely that this morning’s tide was the “highest ever recorded” off the coast of Portsmouth.
A statement on the flood alert service website said: “Tuesday's early morning tide at 00:15 on 09/04/2024 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong Southerly Force 7 winds and large waves. The weather increases tide table values by 0.76 m. The total forecast tide is 5.75 metres Chart Datum (3.02 mAOD) at Portsmouth. The tide will be the highest ever recorded.
“Property flooding and road closures are expected at Old Portsmouth. For at least 2 hours either side of high water, there will be significant overtopping of sea defences flooding roads and promenades around the Portsmouth coastline, especially at Southsea. After this tide the weather becomes more settled but minor impacts could continue until Thursday (11/04/2024). We continue to monitor the forecast. We are liaising with the local authority over flood defence gate closures. Conditions are dangerous. Avoid walking or driving along the exposed coast at high tide. Waves can carry and throw shingle and debris. We will remove this message by 16:00 on 09/04/2024.”
