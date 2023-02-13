The owners, Lisa and Paul Caruana, are celebrating ten years of owning the studios and almost three years of owning the cafe, and their six-year-old daughter, Isla, has hand made vouchers that have been distributed around the forest for walkers to find and claim at the cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isla, who attends Boundary Oak School, Fareham, has created the vouchers to give back to the community, and her school is taking part in the random act of kindness day this year, which takes place on February 17, 2023.

Casemates Studios and Cafe have hidden vouchers around the forest to offer a random act of kindness. The team at the cafe and studio.

Lisa said: ‘We have owned it for ten years now and obviously during Covid, it took a bit of a hit because it was just a rehearsal studio and bands couldn’t even rehearse. We had to diversify and we opened up a cafe to be able to pay our mortgage and that got us through Covid and after that we decided it was a perfect spot for dog walkers as it is the only place that people can buy tea and coffee, so we bought the next bastion and turned it into a cafe.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also going to be creating a better outside area for when the weather is nicer, and they will make it more modern for customers.

Casemates Studios and Cafe have hidden vouchers around the forest to offer a random act of kindness. Pictured: Isla Caruana

Lisa added: ‘Part of the school’s act of kindness she has made some vouchers that offer a free coffee or piece of cake, so I hope it will also bring people to the business and get locals to this part of Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There is a lot of arts and culture in south Portsmouth, and I want to get the same sort of thing going over this side of the city.

‘It is just about trying to make this part of the city really lovely and turn this area into a place that has more arts and culture.’

Casemates Studios and Cafe have hidden vouchers around the forest to offer a random act of kindness.