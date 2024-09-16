Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenage girls were rushed to hospital when an escooter and car crashed on the Eastern Road.

The incident on Saturday around 8pm saw the 14-year-old girls taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road was shut down as emergency crews dealt with the incident near the junction with Langstone Road.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 8.10pm on Saturday (14 September) to a report of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter on Eastern Road in Portsmouth.

“Two 14-year-old girls were injured as a result of the incident and taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the vehicles prior to the collision to come forward.

In a statement they said: “We would also like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44240395605”