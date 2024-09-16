Two teenage girls rushed to hospital after escooter and car crash on Eastern Road - road closed

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:28 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 16:58 GMT
Two teenage girls were rushed to hospital when an escooter and car crashed on the Eastern Road.

Eastern Road Eastern Road
Eastern Road | The News

The incident on Saturday around 8pm saw the 14-year-old girls taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road was shut down as emergency crews dealt with the incident near the junction with Langstone Road.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 8.10pm on Saturday (14 September) to a report of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter on Eastern Road in Portsmouth.

“Two 14-year-old girls were injured as a result of the incident and taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the vehicles prior to the collision to come forward.

 In a statement they said: “We would also like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44240395605”

