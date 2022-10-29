Ukraine fundraising concert to be held as part of 80th birthday celebrations of arts stalwart Stuart Olesker

Stuart Olesker, a familiar and friendly face to many in the city through his work as a playwright and former lecturer at University of Portsmouth, will celebrate his 80th birthday this weekend with a fundraising concert in aid of the Ukraine Appeal at Portsmouth Guildhall that is open for all to attend.

Born in Yorkshire in 1942 Stuart had an eclectic journey towards his eventual career – he performed as part of a travelling puppet theatre company, and spent time working on Kibbutzim in Israel, exploring his Jewish identity while making pink plastic toilet seats – an activity he celebrated in song, in one of the many plays he was writing.

Stuart came to Portsmouth in 1979 to run a creative project at the Deaf Centre. From there he was head hunted to work at the Art College, which transformed into the polytechnic, which finally became the University of Portsmouth. Many of his former students have gone on to work in the arts in Portsmouth and beyond.

A fundraising concert for Ukraine is being held at Portsmouth Guildhall as part of playwright and academic Stuart Olesker's 80th birthday celebrations Picture: Sarah Standing (150146-9945)

Even more have performed in the over 60 shows he has written (often with John Stanton, who he met while lecturing at the university) which often explore lesser-known local historical stories.

Stuart and his partner have three children and in order to ensure the boys had a rounded understanding of Jewish life and culture, the family joined the local Reform Jewish community with which they are still involved today.

All three sons work in the arts.

Kelly Haswell, head of marketing at Portsmouth Guildhall said: ‘Those who know Stuart will recognise his warmth, humanity and intelligence which, combined with his passion for books and reading, and his creative abilities, have informed, entertained and delighted so many for 80 years.’

An Afternoon of Klezmer Music and Dance takes place from 1pm on Sunday, October 30, at Portsmouth Guildhall with all profits going to the Ukraine Appeal.