Karolina Graham, 34, wants to raise as much money as possible for the Hampshire Supports Ukraine organisation through getting moving at Outside-In Food Court at 56 Middle Street in Southsea.

Promising an afternoon of fun and dancing with instructors on-board to teach partiers new moves, all cash raised will fund efforts to rally up more supplies and solutions to provide support to war-torn Ukrainian citizens.

An avid Zumba fan, Karolina knew dancing was the way to go to give people a ‘boost of energy’ while doing their bit for charity.

Karolina Graham is holding a salsa event to support Ukraine.

She said: ‘We want to raise money to support Ukraine. People can have a bit of a moment where they can just enjoy themselves and forget about their worries.

‘Maybe we just need to have a laugh, learn how to dance, raise money and then it ticks the mental health box.

‘We're hoping that we'll help quite a few Ukrainian people coming who have just moved to the UK. We can build a support network for them.’

Three keen fitness teachers have volunteered to host sessions on the day including Kasia Rajca from Salsa Solent Dance Academy, Hazel Ashleen Squibb from Hazel Ashleen Fitness and Razvan Titiu who runs independent salsa classes.

Karolina Graham is holding a salsa dance event to raise money for the Hampshire Supports Ukraine community organisation.

Karolina, a centre administrator at Gunwharf Quays, has opted for mainly Latino music at the charity event because it ‘makes people happy’.

‘We need a little bit of an escape,’ she said.

‘It’s open to everybody. Bring your neighbour, bring your granny, bring your child.

‘At the very beginning everyone was so eager to help but now people are a little bit lost at what else they can do. Unfortunately speaking to the Hampshire Ukrainian Community they did say that the food donations are getting much lower now.

‘Hopefully some of the money will go towards buying food. We are also helping Hive [Portsmouth] giving the starter boxes. Hopefully a lot of people will come and we will be able to give some money to them as well.

Local businesses have kindly donated prizes to a raffle on the day with Catching Dreams Photography providing vouchers and Blossom Boutique offering goods too.

The event, Dance for Ukraine, will be held from 12pm to 3pm on April 30 and is open to all abilities and ages.

Tickets cost £5 and will be available to purchase at the door on the day.