A unique project has launched in Portsmouth where the city may see it's first Windphone capturing some rather unusual conversations.

Island City Voices is capturing calls on a Windphone in video stories by asking specific questions, namely; if you could speak to anyone in the world, what would you say to them?

A Windphone is a disconnected phone originated in Japan where Itaru Sasaki, a garden designer, installed a disconnected phone in his garden in memory of his late cousin so he can share stories about his day to help him grieve.

The idea was very popular and soon spread across the world with hundreds of windphones in America but only very few in the UK, let alone in Hampshire

Island City Voices explained: “The focus of the project is to enable the people of Portsmouth an opportunity to explore the importance of gathering, preserving and interpreting the voices and memories of communities.

“Our hope is to bring together individuals from all walks of life to share their stories, struggles and vision for the future.Island City Voices is a unique way of sharing people's stories through an imagined phone call using an old diner phone. Residents of Portsmouth are invited to have their call recorded on video, leaving a message for someone they know or knew, or would like to know.

“The phones invite the living to pick up the receiver and continue unfinished conversations, to recall happier times or to offer life’s updates. Unlike a wind phone, the messages these callers will make do not necessarily have to be for someone who has died. It could be for an old flame, a future employer, even a former bully. Anyone! Each call will centre around a particular theme: love, compassion, reflection or empathy. “