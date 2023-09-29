Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She recently travelled to London to join M&S colleagues from across the country, all of whom were celebrating milestone anniversaries, ranging from 25 to 50 years.

Mary is one of over 50 M&S colleagues that attended the London event to celebrate 50 years of service.

M&S has been part of many special memories for Mary over the last 50 years, having started her career with the company in 1972.

Her career began as a customer assistant in the clothing and home team and since then, Mary has enjoyed a huge variety of roles, ranging from admin assistant to CCTV monitor and she has even spent time as fire and health and safety officer.

Mary said: “A lot has changed over the years during my time at M&S and I’m grateful to have been a part of it. I have been extremely lucky to work with such amazing people and I am delighted my daughter has now become a part of this fantastic company.

"Watching my daughter develop in her professional career is something I will treasure forever. I would like to thank M&S and every person I have worked with over the last 50 years for making my working life so enjoyable.”