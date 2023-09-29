Marks & Spencer employee from Portsmouth celebrates 50 years of service at London event
Mary Fooks, a customer assistant at Marks & Spencer in Ocean Retail Park Portsmouth, has celebrated her 50th year working for the high-street retailer.
She recently travelled to London to join M&S colleagues from across the country, all of whom were celebrating milestone anniversaries, ranging from 25 to 50 years.
Mary is one of over 50 M&S colleagues that attended the London event to celebrate 50 years of service.
Over 200 colleagues attended the special event and they were congratulated by M&S CEOs, Stuart Machin & Katie Bickerstaffe, who thanked them for their dedication and service over the decades.
M&S has been part of many special memories for Mary over the last 50 years, having started her career with the company in 1972.
Her career began as a customer assistant in the clothing and home team and since then, Mary has enjoyed a huge variety of roles, ranging from admin assistant to CCTV monitor and she has even spent time as fire and health and safety officer.
Mary said: “A lot has changed over the years during my time at M&S and I’m grateful to have been a part of it. I have been extremely lucky to work with such amazing people and I am delighted my daughter has now become a part of this fantastic company.
"Watching my daughter develop in her professional career is something I will treasure forever. I would like to thank M&S and every person I have worked with over the last 50 years for making my working life so enjoyable.”
During her time at the high street retailer, Mary has watched the company change with the times with the progression of digital advancements being at the forefront.
Alison Switzer, Store Manager at M&S Ocean Retail Park Portsmouth, said: “Congratulations to Mary on this amazing milestone she has achieved. Fifty years with one company is something to be proud of. It’s clear from the range of responsibilities she has had that she is a well-respected member of the team. I’d like to thank Mary for her years of service and dedication to M&S. Here’s to the next milestone.”