University of Portsmouth astrophysicist will feature in Rapid Motion Through Space: An Incomplete History of Speed
AN astrophysicist from the University of Portsmouth will be featuring in a new film about speed.
Rapid Motion Through Space: An Incomplete History of Speed has its world premiere on January 27, as part of a special event at the Royal Institution in London.
The documentary is a debut feature length film from The Cosmic Shambles Network, which brings together the world’s leading scientists, comedians, writers and performers to produce entertainment for curious minds.
The film features interviews with scientists, engineers, sportspeople focusing on how speed affects people and why it has fascinated human kind for years.
Dr Gupta, Senior Public Engagement and Outreach Fellow in the University’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, has been interviewed for the film alongside some of the most famous people in the world including astronaut Helen Sharman, 2021 Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner and Olympic sprint medallist, Desiree Henry.
Dr Gupta said: ‘I've had the pleasure of participating in several Cosmic Shambles live events over the years and I can't wait to see how the team have pulled the hours of footage they filmed into a single feature length documentary.
‘Filming my contribution with Trent took us back in time to when we think the first galaxies formed over 13 billion years ago, causing me to have a slight existential crisis about what a galaxy even is along the way.’
The documentary is directed and produced by the award-winning Shambles co-creator and director Trent Burton, who said: ‘We travelled from Portsmouth to Switzerland filming exclusive interviews for the film so we could deliver a documentary in true Shambles style.’