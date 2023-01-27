Professor Jen Gupta

The documentary is a debut feature length film from The Cosmic Shambles Network, which brings together the world’s leading scientists, comedians, writers and performers to produce entertainment for curious minds.

Dr Gupta, Senior Public Engagement and Outreach Fellow in the University’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, has been interviewed for the film alongside some of the most famous people in the world including astronaut Helen Sharman, 2021 Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner and Olympic sprint medallist, Desiree Henry.

Dr Gupta said: ‘I've had the pleasure of participating in several Cosmic Shambles live events over the years and I can't wait to see how the team have pulled the hours of footage they filmed into a single feature length documentary.