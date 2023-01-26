Three teenagers found guilty of murder after killing Hampshire father of two
THREE teenagers who killed a father-of-two and then laughed and rapped about it have been found guilty of murder.
Frantisek Olah, who had just turned 31, was found in his home with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead in the early hours of May 23.
The court heard that he had been stabbed ‘up to 20 times’ by the three defendants who had barged into his home and attacked him.
Je’daine Carty, 18, of Ferndown Close, Basingstoke, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, of Milton Close, Basingstoke, and Cohan Daley, 18, whose address cannot be named, have all been convicted today following a trial.
Winchester Crown Court heard how officers were called at 11.14pm on Sunday 22 May to a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke.
A post mortem found two wounds that were caused by a ‘machete or axe-type weapon’, the court heard.
Detective Chief Inspector, Justin Dipper, said: ‘First and foremost our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Frantisek and we will continue to support them in any way we can.
‘This was a tragic and senseless act of violence that has not only led to a young father-of-two losing his life, but it has also destroyed many others, including those convicted today.’
Three women were accused of helping the men flee the scene and hide evidence, but they were found not guilty by the jury.
Det Insp Dipper added: ‘I sincerely hope that today’s convictions provide some measure of comfort to his family, at what remains an incredibly difficult time.’