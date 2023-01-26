The court heard that he had been stabbed ‘up to 20 times’ by the three defendants who had barged into his home and attacked him.

Je’daine Carty, 18, of Ferndown Close, Basingstoke, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, of Milton Close, Basingstoke, and Cohan Daley, 18, whose address cannot be named, have all been convicted today following a trial.

Pictured: Winchester Crown Court Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

A post mortem found two wounds that were caused by a ‘machete or axe-type weapon’, the court heard.

Detective Chief Inspector, Justin Dipper, said: ‘First and foremost our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Frantisek and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

‘This was a tragic and senseless act of violence that has not only led to a young father-of-two losing his life, but it has also destroyed many others, including those convicted today.’

Three women were accused of helping the men flee the scene and hide evidence, but they were found not guilty by the jury.