Researchers have launched an international project that aims to improve the water quality of the Solent and the English Channel.

The RaNTrans (Rapid reduction of Nutrients in Transitional Waters) project is the first of its kind to use the natural processes of native oysters, seaweed and marine worms to rapidly reduce algal mat coverage and contribute to reductions in nutrient levels on both sides of the Channel.

The project comprises nine partners from across the UK and France, led by the University of Portsmouth.

Project partners are testing these techniques at four sites including two in France at Baie des Veys as well as Côtes d’Armor, and two in the UK at Langstone Harbour and at Poole Harbour.

