University of Portsmouth launches international project to use nature to improve water quality in Solent and English Channel
RESEARCHERS from the University of Portsmouth have launched a ground-breaking project to use natural ecosystems to improve water quality in the Solent and the English Channel.
The RaNTrans (Rapid reduction of Nutrients in Transitional Waters) project is the first of its kind to use the natural processes of native oysters, seaweed and marine worms to rapidly reduce algal mat coverage and contribute to reductions in nutrient levels on both sides of the Channel.
The project comprises nine partners from across the UK and France, led by the University of Portsmouth.
Project partners are testing these techniques at four sites including two in France at Baie des Veys as well as Côtes d’Armor, and two in the UK at Langstone Harbour and at Poole Harbour.
Professor Gordon Watson, from the university’s school of biological sciences, said: ‘The Solent’s environment is under increasing pressure and more must be done to turn the tide and enable nature recovery.’