The popular event will return to Southsea Common on Friday, with a whole host of stages and artists set to entertain visitors. The Streets, Madness and Royal Blood are headlining and will be joined by many other acts over the three days.

Stereophonics, Paulo Nutini, Sam Fender, and other performers will be performing at the musical extravaganza.

Here are the reasons why you could be refused entry to Victorious Festival, or ejected from it. Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-086).

But if you are planning on heading down to the festival you will want to make sure you don’t find yourself falling foul of the rules and put your time at Victorious at risk.

We have already put together a full list of all the items you are banned from bringing into the festival.

Here are the reasons why you could be denied entry or kicked out of Victorious Festival 2022

Any authorised person can refuse admission to the festival, or remove someone from the venue, for the following reasons.

- if you are noticeably under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or any behaviour-modifying substance

- if you are behaving, or considered by any authorised person likely to behave, violently, harmfully or in a manner contrary to public order and/or safety

- if you bring, or attempt to bring into the venue, any prohibited item. You can also be kicked out if you possess or use something that is banned in the venue.

- if you attempt to bring in any food (apart from baby food not in a glass container), any beverages (an empty water vessel – not glass – may be brought into the venue and can be used at fountains).

- if you attempt to bring in camping chairs or similar seating.

- if you bring or attempt to bring into the venue, or possess, sell, or use within the venue and in the vicinity, sells, possesses or uses within the venue or in the vicinity thereof any sponsorship, promotional or commercial items or materials (of whatever nature) without our prior written authorisation (and the Ticket Holder may be asked to deliver up a copy of any such authorisation upon entry to or whilst within the venue)

- while within the venue, or vicinity of the venue, engages in disruptive, dangerous or violent behaviour including (without limitation) throwing, casting, thrusting or propelling any object at any person, instigates violence, demonstrates racism or xenophobia, behaves in a way that any reasonable person may interpret as provocative, threatening, discriminatory and/or offensive, creates or poses any threat to the life or safety of themselves or any other person(s), or harms any other person(s) in any way, or unreasonably obstructs the viewing of other spectators.

- while within the venue or the vicinity thereof, engages in any form of activity related to marketing or advertising (including, for the avoidance of doubt, ambush marketing), or conducts any commercial activity whatsoever, or offers (either for free or for sale), sells or possesses items with intent to sell (including, without limitation, drinks, food, souvenirs, clothes, promotional and/or commercial items and literature), in each case without our prior written authorisation (and any such items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed without compensation at our discretion and/or the discretion of any authorised person).

- while within the venue, enters or circulates in restricted access areas or other areas where that person is not allowed access to; or climbs lighting masts, fences, roofs and other apparatus or constructions.

- whilst within the venue, damages, interferes with or tampers with any property of any third party;

- whilst within the venue, smokes in any area where smoking is not permitted;

- is suspected of committing, or having committed, or being likely to commit, a criminal offence in or about the venue; and/or

- whilst within the venue or the vicinity thereof, fails to comply with instructions from us and/or any Authorised Person, or refuses a security search.

- Children aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over – proof of identity and age must be provided on request at the admission gate to the venue. Children aged 15 and under who are unaccompanied will not be granted access and will not be entitled to a refund.

What happens if you are denied entry or removed from the festival?