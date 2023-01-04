Crews from across the city were deployed the put out the fire at the University of Portsmouth building in Cambridge Road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said emergency personnel were alerted at roughly 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupants were evacuated and crews used hose reel jets to quench the flames. A University spokesman said it was caused by an electrical fire in one of the heaters. He added there were no injuries but they are unsure if the building can re-open tomorrow.

Firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze which took place at the University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road. Picture: HIWFRS

‘The fire brigade was able to deal with the fire quickly’, he said. ‘However, some remedial work is needed to clear the smoke that had gone into the library before we will be able to re-open.

‘We will review with our estates team on Thursday morning to see whether we are able to re-open the building to give sufficient time to ventilate the space and clear the smoke. We hope to re-open tomorrow at midday.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added updates will be given on the library website. HIWFRS said: ‘Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were alerted to a blaze involving a heater near to the entrance shortly before half 9.

‘The building was evacuated as firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the ground-floor fire using hose reels and jets. Firefighters used ventilation fans to clear smoke before checking the ceiling for any potential fire spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire was started by a heater near the entrance. Picture: HIWFRS.

‘Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were on the scene to manage the traffic. Firefighters returned to station shortly after half ten.’

Advertisement Hide Ad