The University of Portsmouth is host its annual stargazing event at the Historic Dockyard.

As well as a number of interactive activities, astronomers will be on hand to explain the millions of stars that make up the constellations across the night sky.

Dr Jen Gupta, Senior Public Engagement and Outreach Fellow at the university, said: ‘We’re excited to invite members of the public to attend again in person after offering it virtually during the pandemic.’

The evening event at the Historic Dockyard’s Action Stations exhibition from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday, January 25, is free to attend, but tickets must be booked via the university website.

F﻿ree general admission tickets are available for two entry times - 6pm and 7.30pm.

Attendance can be booked by visiting port.ac.uk/news-events-and-blogs/events

