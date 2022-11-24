Pictured left to right: Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith, Student Finance Advice Officer James Quinn and Head of Student Finance Rachael Lyons

There are 145 students at the university who have no contact with their family and are supported by the University's Student Finance Centre to ensure they have help with finances, housing and wellbeing.

The Student Finance Centre has now been awarded for ‘best practice and innovation in support for mental health and emotional wellbeing aimed at estranged students’ by the nationwide Stand Alone Pledge Awards.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘We want to ensure that all students from all backgrounds have a wonderful experience at university, regardless of means. Students who are estranged from their families or are leaving care face particular challenges, which the Student Finance Centre team work hard to overcome.