Jason Kirkham from Curbridge was reported missing after last being seen late on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our appeal asking for help to find missing Jason Kirkham from Curbridge.

Police.

‘Well, we’re pleased to say he’s now been located.