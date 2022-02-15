The blaze happened in King John Road in Kingsclere.

Residents were advised to ‘avoid the area’.

Fire crews from Kingsclere, Basingstoke, Tadley, Fleet and even Berkshire attended the scene in King John Road.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue’s official account tweeted about the first just before noon.

The post said: ‘We currently have crews from @Kingsclere_09, @Basingstoke_01, @Tadley12, @fleet04 and @RBFRSofficial on the scene of a property fire on King John Road in #Kingsclere.

Firefighters are battling a 'property fire' in Hampshire

‘Please avoid the area to allow access for emergency services vehicles.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue added: ‘Hampshire and Berkshire firefighters were called to a house fire in Kingsclere this morning at 11:15.

‘Firefighters from Kingsclere, Basingstoke, Tadley, Fleet, Whitchurch and Sutton Scotney were assisted by RBFRS crews from Newbury.

‘Smoke was issuing from the property which was well alight upon arrival.

‘Police and ambulance colleagues are also in attendance.

‘The fire is now out with three fire engines set to remain on the scene as the other appliances return to station.

‘Crews used breathing apparatus sets, hose reels, jets and ventilation fans to contain the blaze to the two-storey property.’

