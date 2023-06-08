News you can trust since 1877
Update reveals an encampment of five vehicles has popped up on Bartons triangle behind Havant and Waterlooville Football Club

Five vehicles have been set up on Bartons Triangle open space in West Leigh, the council confirms.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

Several groups have begun moving around the Hampshire area and setting themselves up on public land.

One group of travellers are situated on the field behind the Havant and Waterlooville Football Club grounds and the council has confirmed that the process to have them removed is in motion.

A group of travellers have set up camp on the field behind Hawks FC.A group of travellers have set up camp on the field behind Hawks FC.
A spokesperson for the Havant Borough Council said: ‘An encampment arrived on Wednesday 7 June, of approximately five vehicles, to Bartons Triangle open space, West Leigh.

‘Havant Borough Council, along with Hampshire Police have visited the site to undertake their statutory duties and issued a direction to leave. The process to begin repossession of land is now underway.’

It can be an expensive and costly process to move travellers along and once they have been moved from one site, they typically move to another and the process has to start again.

