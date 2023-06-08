One group of travellers are situated on the field behind the Havant and Waterlooville Football Club grounds and the council has confirmed that the process to have them removed is in motion.

A group of travellers have set up camp on the field behind Hawks FC.

A spokesperson for the Havant Borough Council said: ‘An encampment arrived on Wednesday 7 June, of approximately five vehicles, to Bartons Triangle open space, West Leigh.

‘Havant Borough Council, along with Hampshire Police have visited the site to undertake their statutory duties and issued a direction to leave. The process to begin repossession of land is now underway.’