Update reveals an encampment of five vehicles has popped up on Bartons triangle behind Havant and Waterlooville Football Club
Several groups have begun moving around the Hampshire area and setting themselves up on public land.
One group of travellers are situated on the field behind the Havant and Waterlooville Football Club grounds and the council has confirmed that the process to have them removed is in motion.
A spokesperson for the Havant Borough Council said: ‘An encampment arrived on Wednesday 7 June, of approximately five vehicles, to Bartons Triangle open space, West Leigh.
‘Havant Borough Council, along with Hampshire Police have visited the site to undertake their statutory duties and issued a direction to leave. The process to begin repossession of land is now underway.’
It can be an expensive and costly process to move travellers along and once they have been moved from one site, they typically move to another and the process has to start again.