Travellers set up on field behind Havant and Waterlooville FC's Westleigh Park grounds

A photograph shows that travellers have now set up on the field behind Havant and Waterlooville FC.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST

This is the third group in the area with others currently on Nobes Avenue field and Brookers Field in Gosport.

SEE ALSO: Community of travellers spotted setting up camp on Brookers Field in Gosport

When a group of travellers set up on a piece of council land without permission, they can be be issued with a section 77 notice of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 and if they refuse to leave the site, there will then be a court order.

A group of travellers have set up camp on the field behind Hawks FC.A group of travellers have set up camp on the field behind Hawks FC.
A group of travellers have set up camp on the field behind Hawks FC.
The leader of Gosport Borough Council, Peter Chegwyn, confirmed yesterday that it is a problem across Hampshire.

If a group is moved on from one site and they travel to another, the entire legal process has to start from the beginning and it can be a costly process.

