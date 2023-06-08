Travellers set up on field behind Havant and Waterlooville FC's Westleigh Park grounds
This is the third group in the area with others currently on Nobes Avenue field and Brookers Field in Gosport.
When a group of travellers set up on a piece of council land without permission, they can be be issued with a section 77 notice of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 and if they refuse to leave the site, there will then be a court order.
The leader of Gosport Borough Council, Peter Chegwyn, confirmed yesterday that it is a problem across Hampshire.
If a group is moved on from one site and they travel to another, the entire legal process has to start from the beginning and it can be a costly process.