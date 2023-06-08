This is the third group in the area with others currently on Nobes Avenue field and Brookers Field in Gosport.

When a group of travellers set up on a piece of council land without permission, they can be be issued with a section 77 notice of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 and if they refuse to leave the site, there will then be a court order.

A group of travellers have set up camp on the field behind Hawks FC.

The leader of Gosport Borough Council, Peter Chegwyn, confirmed yesterday that it is a problem across Hampshire.