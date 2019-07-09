Urgent appeal to find Southsea man who has gone missing in Turkey

AN urgent appeal has been launched to find a Portsmouth man who has gone missing while on holiday in Turkey.

David Cann, 56, from Cromwell Road, Southsea, had been on a week long break in Hisaronu in the Western part of the country when he disappeared – he was last seen on Tuesday, July 2.

David Cann, from Southsea, who has gone missing in Turkey.

The day before his disappearance he had been on a jeep safari with a group and returned to his hotel later that night (July 1).

Then at approximately 9am last Tuesday, David set off by foot from Happy Nur Hotel, to walk to Kayakoy and then onto Olu Deniz, via a pathway which goes through a mountainous area. He has not been seen or heard from since.

David is 5ft 8ins tall and of slim to medium build. He has short, receding grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts, a dark coloured t-shirt and walking sandals, with a rucksack and a 500ml drinking bottle attached to the bag.

A large scale search is set to be carried out in Turkey today which will involve several different agencies.

If you have been in Turkey recently have you seen David?

The Lucie Blackman Trust have launched an urgent appeal to help find David.

In a post on its website, the charity wrote: ‘Do you have any information?:

‘From the UK you can call our central freephone information line on 0800 098 8485. Calls are free from landlines but may be charged from mobiles.

‘From overseas you can call +44800 098 8485 but this will incur costs. Please check before you call.

‘Alternatively you may prefer to email any information to ops@lbtrust.org.

‘All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.’

Anyone with information about David's whereabouts can also contact Gavin Thomas either by calling +447476468646 or by emailing thomasgavinj@gmail.com.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.